A highly anticipated sentencing hearing for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio that was scheduled for Wednesday morning was abruptly postponed, officials said shortly before it was set to begin.

Justice Department spokesperson Patricia Hartman said the proceeding was canceled “due to an emergency.”

Lisa Klem, a spokesperson for the court, later told The Hill the proceedings were rescheduled because U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is presiding over the case, is sick.

Tarrio’s sentencing has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 at 2 p.m., according to court filings. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and several other serious felonies in May.

The Justice Department is requesting 33 years in prison for the right-wing extremist group’s former national chairman.

Tarrio and four other defendants had been scheduled for sentencing this week for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Joe Biggs – the other defendant for whom the Justice Department is recommending a 33-year sentence – will now learn his fate first. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. Defendant Zachary Rehl will be sentenced later Thursday.

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean, whose sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday and canceled, will now be sentenced Friday at 2 p.m., court filings show.

Proud Boy Dominic Pezzolawill be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m.

The Hill has requested comment from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Updated at 11:55 a.m. ET