The Secret Service is ending its investigation into the discovery of cocaine at the White House after failing to identify a suspect, lawmakers briefed on the matter disclosed Thursday.

Emerging from a closed-door briefing in the Capitol SCIF, lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said the probe will officially end on Friday.

“The Secret Service is ending their investigation tomorrow,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told reporters.

“Basically they told us that the investigation will be over tomorrow, they don’t know who it is,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said.

The Secret Service briefed the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on the investigation after chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Friday requesting a “staff-level” briefing on the matter.

The cocaine was initially found on July 2 and days later the Secret Service confirmed that it was in fact the drug. It was found in a lobby area of the West Wing off the West Executive Ave entrance in an area where individuals deposit electronics and personal items prior to entering, the Secret Service told The Hill.

Since then, Secret Service has been leading the investigation while the White House has stressed that they are taking the investigation seriously, but deferred all questions to the agency.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The discovery earlier this month has caused political headaches for President Biden and raised concerns about security at the White House complex. The discovery led to a precautionary closure of the White House complex.

While uncorroborated, conservative media associated the cocaine found to the president’s son Hunter Biden, who has had a history of drug use, despite there being no such links and the fact that neither Hunter nor Joe Biden were at the White House on the day of the discovery. The family was at Camp David at the time.

Former President Trump also lashed out at the media for its coverage and questioned: “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden.”