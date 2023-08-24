Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff under former President Trump, agreed to a $100,000 bail Thursday in the Georgia election case.

Meadows became the 16th of the 19 defendants to have their bond agreement signed by the state judge overseeing the case.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been negotiating pretrial release conditions in the lead up to a Friday deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) for the co-defendants to surrender.

Meadows faces two counts in the indictment.

He is first charged with racketeering, as are all of the other co-defendants.

Meadows also faces a count of soliciting a public officer to violate their oath over his participation in the infamous Jan. 2, 2021, call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), wherein Trump urged Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes to change the election result.

Meadows has denied any wrongdoing. He is attempting to dismiss the charges by requesting to move the case to federal court and asserting immunity. A hearing is scheduled for Monday on that request, and Raffensperger and others on the call were subpoenaed to testify.

Meadows had previously attempted to block his arrest as he tries to move the charges, but a judge denied the bid late Wednesday afternoon.

His bail amount is on the higher end for the co-defendants who have struck agreements so far. Trump’s bail was set at $200,000, the highest yet, and Rudy Giuliani’s bail was set at $150,000.

Meadows’s amount mirrors those given to Trump attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro.

Bail for the other co-defendants so far has clocked in at five figures.