Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared to call for someone to mount a primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after he expressed skepticism about the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“How can Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C., on ‘Meet the Press’ say that he hasn’t seen a smoking gun of evidence? That he doesn’t think that we produce enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden?” Greene said Sunday at an event for Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” event. “Let me ask the American people: Do you think that we have produced enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden?”

“Well, I think somebody better run for senator in South Carolina,” Greene said, in an apparent suggestion that a Republican challenge Graham in a primary.

Graham is not up for reelection until 2026.

Greene’s comments came after Graham suggested on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier in the day that House Republicans have not yet uncovered a “smoking gun” in their investigations.

“If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it,” Graham said.

Graham added, though, that “the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. The idea that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings is falling apart.”

“I’m not worried about impeaching the president right now,” Graham said, adding he has not “really been paying that much attention” to the House’s investigation into Biden and his family’s foreign business dealings.

The House voted last week to formally authorize its impeachment inquiry into Biden in a 221-212 party-line vote, with Republicans arguing a formal authorization vote would boost their legal arguments to compel testimony and documents.

The multipronged impeachment inquiry includes deep dives into the personal and business finances of Biden family members, as well as heaping scrutiny on a Justice Department probe into his son’s failure to pay taxes.

Last week, Hunter Biden — the president’s son whose foreign business activities are at the center of the House GOP’s investigation — defied a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee by refusing to testify in a closed-door deposition rather than publicly, prompting Republicans leading the inquiry to pledge to hold him in contempt of Congress.