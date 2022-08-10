Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Morning Show
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics from The Hill
Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Boley Elementary school hosts ribbon-cutting for …
Video
Ruston High School will host Blood Drive in honor …
Video
Ruston High School Cheerleading team host Cheer Mini …
Video
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast …
Weather
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 12th
Top Stories
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast …
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 11th
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, August 10th
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 10th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bulldog Blitz
Talon Talk
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
While the Cubs and Reds meet at the Field of Dreams, …
Video
Top Stories
Ruston High School Cheerleading team host Cheer Mini …
Video
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s …
Video
West Monroe native Bill Russell to have No. 6 jersey …
Serena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with …
Community
Salute the Veterans 2022
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Salute to the Veterans
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2022
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Boley Elementary school hosts ribbon-cutting for …
Video
Ruston High School will host Blood Drive in honor …
Video
Ruston High School Cheerleading team host Cheer Mini …
Video
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast …
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
More Politics from The Hill
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Don't Miss
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru …
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; …
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North …
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located …
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 26 during …
Don't Miss
Boley Elementary school hosts ribbon-cutting for …
Ruston High School will host Blood Drive in honor …
Ruston High School Cheerleading team host Cheer Mini …
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast …
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons …
Trending Stories
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru …
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; …
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North …
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located …
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 26 during …