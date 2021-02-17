Tips for taking care of your animals this Winter

The Humane Society of the United States has compiled a small list on how you can help keep your pets comfortable as we continue forward with the Winter weather.
- If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s likely too cold for your pet. Your pets’ fur doesn’t keep them warm like your jacket does.
- Your pets extremities also need protection.
- Never leave your pet outside for a long time during freezing weather, all animals need a warm shelter, especially overnight during inclement weather.
- Protect your pets from dangers like road salt and anti freeze. These devices can be toxic and use chemicals to melt snow and ice which can irritate your pets’ feet.
- Heated beds, while they are useful, must be used with caution. Check frequently for exposed wires which can cause a fire and do not leave them on when you’re not at home.
- Some cats and other animals will take advantage of a warm car engine during winter. Check for small animals by banging on the hood of your car to scare them off before starting your car.
