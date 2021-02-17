Tips for taking care of your animals this Winter

The Humane Society of the United States has compiled a small list on how you can help keep your pets comfortable as we continue forward with the Winter weather.

If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s likely too cold for your pet. Your pets’ fur doesn’t keep them warm like your jacket does.

Your pets extremities also need protection.

Never leave your pet outside for a long time during freezing weather, all animals need a warm shelter, especially overnight during inclement weather.

Protect your pets from dangers like road salt and anti freeze. These devices can be toxic and use chemicals to melt snow and ice which can irritate your pets’ feet.

Heated beds, while they are useful, must be used with caution. Check frequently for exposed wires which can cause a fire and do not leave them on when you’re not at home.

Some cats and other animals will take advantage of a warm car engine during winter. Check for small animals by banging on the hood of your car to scare them off before starting your car.

For more pet safety resources: