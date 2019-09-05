Pet Health: The dangers of essential oils for pets

(KTAL) – (9/5/19) Although essential oils have become very popular for use among humans they can be dangerous for pets, especially for cats.

Essential oils can be toxic or cats due to the way their liver function would metabolize the oils.

Essential oils can even be harmful to cats even when used in a diffuser.

