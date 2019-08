(8/2/19) Doctors with the Endocrine Society say measuring waist circumference should be a routine part of the medical screening.

This is because excess belly fat is one of the five main risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.

Despite this, most doctors tend to focus only on weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

