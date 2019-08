(8/2/19) Researchers at Brown University tracked more than 120,000 adults for over 26 years.

Those with a higher intake of Vitamin-A through diet and supplements were less likely to develop squamous cell carcinoma.

Vitamin-A seemed to be most protective among people with moles and those who had bad sunburns as a child.

