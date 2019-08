(8/2/19) Researchers studied the genetic makeup and exercise routines from over 18,000 Chinese adults.

Jogging was the most successful exercise for those who were genetically predisposed to obesity in keeping the weight off.

Other exercises that helped curb weight gain were mountain climbing, walking, power walking, long yoga sessions and certain types of dancing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.