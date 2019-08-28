STUDY: Most deaths from high blood pressure could be prevented

(8/28/19) Researchers from Northwestern University studied CDC data of all deaths between 1999 and 2017.

They found deaths from stroke and diabetes declined from 1999 to 2010, but have since leveled off.

However, deaths from high blood pressure have increased, especially among African Americans.

Experts say most could have been prevented through a healthy diet, exercise and by not smoking.

