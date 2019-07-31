Sleeping habits could affect your child’s school performance

(7/31/19) Experts with the Better Sleep Council say instead of setting a bedtime, you should actually set a time to wake up.

You should also find ways to make your child’s room more peaceful, and start by removing all electronics and clutter.

It is also important to develop a routine before bed, which can include a short story, or prayer.

Finally, it’s very important to remember that your child can’t catch up on sleep!

Experts say sleeping later on the weekends may make it more challenging to fall asleep Sunday night and wake up Monday morning.

