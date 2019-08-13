Measles outbreak shows no signs of letting up

(8/13/19) The measles outbreak in the United States is showing no signs of letting up.

As of Friday, the number of cases reached 1,182. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is an increase of 10 cases from the previous week.

Cases have been confirmed in 30 states.

The CDC say that most are among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

It also reported more than 75-percent of measles cases were linked to outbreaks in New York State and New York City.

