Franklin Parish celebrates 50 years of saving lives

WINNSBORO, La. (01/14/2020)– Employees and patients stopped by the Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro to celebrate 50 years of saving lives.

“The hospital opened January, 11, 1970. and with everything that has happened over 50 years we felt like this was a good occassion to look back and look back at where we’ve been, where we’re going and all of the progress we have made over that period of time,” Blake Kramer, Hospital Administrator, said.

It’s a milestone that Franklin Parish prides itself on.

“Employees over the years have just done a real good job of maintaining a sense of history and all of the things that have happened over the course of the hospital’s existence,” Kramer said.

That’s why employees filled the chapel with memorabilia including old news paper articles, photos of employees who have come and gone throughout the years, and even the record of the first baby born there.

“Sadly some people are too young to remember or just don’t recall, so we felt like this would be a good way of bringing that history back to the present,” Kramer said.

Kramer says the Franklin Medical Center is a critical economic driver for the parish.

“We are the biggest payroll in the community, a lot of jobs, a lot of economic growth happens here at the hospital,” Kramer said.

Kramer says this is not only a huge milestone for the hospital, but Franklin parish as a whole.



Franklin Medical Center also offers procedures that other hospitals in the state don’t like fecal matter transplants and treating intestinal disorders.



Over the years the hospital has won countless awards including 2019 Top Hospital in the State.

“More than that it’s about helping the people, keeping them well, taking care of them when they don’t have anyone to take care of them,” Kramer said. “That’s our mission. That’s our job.”

The Franklin Medical Center personnel say they not only employ more than 240 local people, but they’ve also donated $800,000 in scholarships for students who plan on joining their team.