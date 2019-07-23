Don’t forget your cup of joe

(7/23/19) The latest findings suggesting the potential benefits of drinking moderate amounts of coffee actually outweigh the risks.

After analyzing nearly 13-hundred existing studies, researchers from the Australian Center for Precision Health found that drinking about four, 8-ounce cups of coffee a day is a safe limit.

However, they noted drinking six or more cups a day could pose a danger to heart health.

