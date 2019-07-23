Don’t forget your cup of joe

Healthy Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7/23/19) The latest findings suggesting the potential benefits of drinking moderate amounts of coffee actually outweigh the risks.

After analyzing nearly 13-hundred existing studies, researchers from the Australian Center for Precision Health found that drinking about four, 8-ounce cups of coffee a day is a safe limit.

However, they noted drinking six or more cups a day could pose a danger to heart health.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss