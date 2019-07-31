Could moving after retirement lengthen your life expectancy?

(7/31/19) The average American can expect to live about 78 years, depending on factors like income, race, overall health and region of the country.

A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which looked at nearly 70 million Medicare beneficiaries from 1999-2014, found seniors who move to certain locations in retirement could add, or take off, years from their lives.

The study adjusted for things like education, homicide rates, and overall health.

It found moving to a higher-rated area after age 65 could lengthen someone’s life by over a year.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.