(8/16/19) The CDC is now recommending that everyone from 11 to 26 get the HPV Vaccine, including boys.

Before, boys through age 21 were urged to get the vaccine.

Adults between the ages of 27 and 45 should only get the vaccine if they are at a high risk of infection, but should speak with their doctors first.

According to the CDC, kids as young as 9 can also be vaccinated.

