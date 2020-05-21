New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site in Jonesboro; Get results in just 2-3 days

JONESBORO, LA. (05/21/2020)– Of the nine testing sites in the Pelican State, three are located in North Louisiana: Shreveport, Mansfield, and now Jonesboro.

Jonesboro’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials.

“We just have so many people that drive thru to Walmart, so we are so easily accessible to so many people that maybe couldn’t make it to the doctor’s office or they live a little farther out.” Lauren Warner, the site coordinator, said.

Before pulling up to Walmart for a test, you must apply online. The site will even show you a video of the testing process.





“Just go to the provided website, they can scan a QR code,” Warner said. “It takes them there, asks them a couple questions, sees if you’re qualified, gives you an appointment time, and that’s it.”

In order to qualify, you must meet CDC guidelines.

“So healthcare workers, anyone that is exhibiting symptoms, anybody that is at high risk category, they’re all able to be tested,” Warner said.

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. After taking the test, Warner said it takes anywhere from 24-72 hours to get the results.

“They go to that same website that they went to log in,” Warner said. “They can see the results there or they will be contacted by phone.”

Warner said if you test positive for COVID-19, a licensed physician will help you through the next step.

“So they will be contacted and they will be put in contact with a local doctor that can guide them through the process of what they need to do, who they need to see, and everything like that,” Warner said.

Starting Friday, May 22nd, the testing site will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am to 9am. The site will be closed for Memorial Day.