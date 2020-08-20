Is honey more effective to treat a cold? Some researchers say, yes.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The next time that you have a cough, you may want to reach for the honey, before an over the counter cough medicine.

Researchers at Oxford University’s Medical School and Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences looked at several studies about the effectiveness of honey to treat respiratory tract infections, such as the common cold.

The researchers concluded honey was “superior to usual care for the improvement of symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.”

Researchers also say further high-quality, placebo-controlled trials are needed.