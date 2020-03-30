Glenwood Regional Medical Center to hold emergency blood drive on April 1, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. — Just like many hospitals around the country, Glenwood Regional Medical Center is facing a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to combat that shortage, Glenwood will be holding an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and is even incentivizing potential donors by giving a T-shirt, Chick-Fil-A sandwich card, and a Chick-Fil-A cookie to all who donate.

The blood drive will be held at the Glenwood Medical Mall from 1 PM – 6 PM on Wednesday. Donors are asked to use the #5 entrance (south end facing the public library).

