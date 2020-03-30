Glenwood Regional Medical Center to hold emergency blood drive on April 1, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. — Just like many hospitals around the country, Glenwood Regional Medical Center is facing a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to combat that shortage, Glenwood will be holding an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and is even incentivizing potential donors by giving a T-shirt, Chick-Fil-A sandwich card, and a Chick-Fil-A cookie to all who donate.
The blood drive will be held at the Glenwood Medical Mall from 1 PM – 6 PM on Wednesday. Donors are asked to use the #5 entrance (south end facing the public library).
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, ADH Secretary give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.
- Officials urging La. residents to keep using 211 for coronavirus questions, information
- Texas Roadhouse now selling ready-to-gril steaks due to grocery store shortages
- Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities