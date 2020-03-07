Five Louisiana patients test negative for coronavirus as state expands testing criteria

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Advocate) – Our partners at The Advocate report a week after gaining the capacity to test for the novel coronavirus, Louisiana had tested five patients for the virus as of Friday, all with negative results.

And officials took steps to expand the number of people being tested, broadening the criteria for who is eligible for one of the limited number of tests here after the federal government told doctors they can use their discretion for when a patient should be screened for the virus.

Louisiana still had no confirmed cases Friday, as the virus continued spreading across the world, infecting more than 100,000 globally, including more than 250 in the U.S.

While most people infected with the virus experience mild symptoms, the virus had killed at least 15 in the U.S. as of Friday, mostly in Washington.

