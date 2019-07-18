Detour in Ruston due to railroad repair

RUSTON, La. (07/18/19)– The Kansas City Southern Railroad and CW&W have scheduled for crews to work on railroad track maintenance this weekend on Vienna Street in Ruston.

“Because they are going to take the crossing completely out, you won’t be able to cross it, “Jeff Shapiro, DOTD Area Engineer, said.

That’s why there will be a detour from Saturday to Monday. Drivers will follow the detour route from west California, down Tech Drive, and to Alabama Street. Locals say they are concerned 18-wheelers won’t be able to go through the narrow detour route, but DOTD says it won’t be a problem.

“That’s been done before and that’s the detour route when we’ve had to work on this crossing in years past,” Shapiro said.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development personnel say the project should be done ahead of schedule, with weather permitting.

“But everything is weather-depending this time of year,” Shapiro said. “Everything has a chance of something to happen, but the anticipated thing is Saturday and Sunday, and in the notice we sent out the initial anticipation was Saturday through Monday.”

DOTD also reminds drivers to pass with caution when going through the construction site and look out for work crews and their equipment.