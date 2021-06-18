Get Gordon Legal

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Crime
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Fireworks retailer warns of July 4 shortage: Here are the states where it’s legal to stock up
Video
Top Stories
Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at gun range
Video
Why is dental cosmetic surgery now considered the ‘new boob job’
Video
Chances fade for Shelby Houlihan to race at Olympic trials after another setback in doping case
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 18th
Top Stories
Tropical system shaping up to be super soaker for Gulf Coast
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 16th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, June 16th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Bayou Jamb returns to Malone Stadium this August, with a dozen teams including Neville-West Monroe as the nightcap
Video
Top Stories
Baseball coaching legend Wayne Johnson retires, comments on career, ” … winning is secondary for me, it’s what you can do for other people … “
Video
Ouachita soccer star Mariah Ambers is off to college
Video
Beast of the Week: West Monroe’s Zanaya Myers
Video
Under Armour national softball showcase coming to Monroe
Community
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2021
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
First night of Steel Magnolias production kicks off with a sold out show, tickets still available for other nights
Video
Top Stories
Destination Louisiane: National Video Superstore
Video
KTVE/KARD celebrates Nexstar Founders Day of Caring
Gallery
Under Armour national softball showcase coming to Monroe
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting free Women’s Self-Defense Course
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Get Gordon Legal
Don't Miss
Brother and sister duo arrested after bringing the ruckus at local gas station
Juneteenth: The City of Monroe will close for half a day in honor of the new holiday
Governor John Bel Edwards signs 80 new bills into law
FOUNDERS DAY: KTVE and KARD packed food for homeless veterans
Video
University of Arkansas Chancellor resigns after questionable photos surface on social media
Video
Don't Miss
Newsfeed Now: Juneteenth becomes national holiday; Cave visitors experience rare fog phenomenon
Video
Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at gun range
Video
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
University of Arkansas Chancellor resigns after questionable photos surface on social media
Video
14 House Republicans who voted against Juneteenth Bill
Louisiana Main Street offers grant opportunities for historic building improvements in West Monroe
First night of Steel Magnolias production kicks off with a sold out show, tickets still available for other nights
Video
Trending Stories
Brother and sister duo arrested after bringing the ruckus at local gas station
Juneteenth: The City of Monroe will close for half a day in honor of the new holiday
Governor John Bel Edwards signs 80 new bills into law
FOUNDERS DAY: KTVE and KARD packed food for homeless veterans
Video
University of Arkansas Chancellor resigns after questionable photos surface on social media
Video