WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below.

Date Time Location November 21, 2022 TBA Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

4001 Carter St.,

Vidalia, La. November 21, 2022 Noon 805 N. Beech St.,

Tallulah, La. November 24, 2022 11 AM Clawdaddy’s Crawfish

and Oyster Bar

7601 Highway 165,

Monroe, La.