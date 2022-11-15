Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below.

DateTimeLocation
November 21, 2022TBAConcordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
4001 Carter St.,
Vidalia, La.
November 21, 2022Noon805 N. Beech St.,
Tallulah, La.
November 24, 202211 AMClawdaddy’s Crawfish
and Oyster Bar
7601 Highway 165,
Monroe, La.
  • Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah

