WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|November 21, 2022
|TBA
|Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
4001 Carter St.,
Vidalia, La.
|November 21, 2022
|Noon
|805 N. Beech St.,
Tallulah, La.
|November 24, 2022
|11 AM
|Clawdaddy’s Crawfish
and Oyster Bar
7601 Highway 165,
Monroe, La.