Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Senator Kennedy weighs in on Drew Brees’s legacy
Around 800 COVID-19 vaccines administrated at mass vaccination site at Tiger Stadium
Video
Is one Super Bowl ring enough to secure Drew Brees’ legacy?
Video
Stimulus checks: What to do if your payment wasn’t delivered
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, March 14th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 13th, 2021
Gallery
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 12th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 12th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 11th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Arkansas & LSU go dancing in the NCAA tournament | LA Tech dancing in the NIT
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech makes history against the Arkansas Razorbacks | #1 team in the nation
Video
Taysom Hill signs 4 year extension with the New Orleans Saints after Brees retires
Video
After 20 years with the NFL, Drew Brees announces his retirement
Video
#1 Arkansas visits Ruston as they face the bulldogs of Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Monday’s Question of the day: What will you do with your $1,400 stimulus check?
Last day to cast early votes for March 20th special election
It’s National Working Moms Day! Let us know your favorite working mom
Tallulah city leaders pass water rates increase
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Taysom Hill signs 4 year extension with the New Orleans Saints after Brees retires
Football
Posted:
Mar 14, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 14, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Your $1,400 stimulus check can be seized by debt collectors.
20 Louisiana towns and cities on the brink of bankruptcy. Can they recover?
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana, with thrown victim still missing in Mississippi River
Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people
$3,000 reward offered in an El Dorado missing person case, suspect released from jail
Video
Don't Miss
Senator Kennedy weighs in on Drew Brees’s legacy
Around 800 COVID-19 vaccines administrated at mass vaccination site at Tiger Stadium
Video
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, March 14th, 2021
Video
Is one Super Bowl ring enough to secure Drew Brees’ legacy?
Video
Stimulus checks: What to do if your payment wasn’t delivered
It’s Official: Drew Brees retires
Video
Monday’s Question of the day: What will you do with your $1,400 stimulus check?
Trending Stories
Your $1,400 stimulus check can be seized by debt collectors.
20 Louisiana towns and cities on the brink of bankruptcy. Can they recover?
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana, with thrown victim still missing in Mississippi River
Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people
$3,000 reward offered in an El Dorado missing person case, suspect released from jail
Video