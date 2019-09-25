Undefeated Cowboys visit first-place Saints this week

(KTAL) – (9/25/19) The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this weekend in New Orleans.

Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC 10 with Football Night in America hosted by Mike Tirico alongside Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, and Chris Simms, followed by an 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football kickoff.

Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Amari Cooper lead 3-0 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas, who defeated Miami 31-6 last week, aims to begin the season with a 4-0 record for the first time ever since 2007. The Cowboys won the National Football Conference East with a 13-3 record the same year.

Dallas’ offense averages an NFC- best 32.3 points and 481.3 yards per game, led by Prescott. Prescott ranks second in the NFL, with nine passing touchdowns and a passer rate of 128 this season. Wide receiver Amari Cooper ties for the lead with four touchdown catches and running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks third in the NFC with 289 rushing yards.

Last weekend, the Saint’s played their first full game without injured quarterback Drew Brees. New Orleans defeated Seattle 33-27 to move to 2-1.

Running back Alvin Kamara totaled 161 scrimmage yards in week 3 adding both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the victory. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made his first start of the season, passing for two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 112.7 passer rate.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 17-12. In Week 13 last season, Dallas won, 13-10, behind Elliott’s 135 scrimmage yards and a touchdown catch.

Log on to NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App to Live Stream All Sunday Night Football Games to Desktops, Tablets, Connected TVs, and Mobile Devices.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.