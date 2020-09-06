Saints final cuts include defensive linemen Edwards, Hunt

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have waived veteran defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Margus Hunt while keeping veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso on the physically unable to perform list.

New Orleans trimmed 25 players at the deadline to reduce active rosters to 53 players for the regular season.

Receiver Marquez Calloway and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach are among undrafted rookies who for now remain on the active roster.

Among the veterans the Saints cut were linebacker Anthony Chickillo, receivers Austin Carr and Bennie Fowler, offensive lineman Cameron Tom and tight end Ethan Wolf.