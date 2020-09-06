NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have waived veteran defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Margus Hunt while keeping veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso on the physically unable to perform list.
New Orleans trimmed 25 players at the deadline to reduce active rosters to 53 players for the regular season.
Receiver Marquez Calloway and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach are among undrafted rookies who for now remain on the active roster.
Among the veterans the Saints cut were linebacker Anthony Chickillo, receivers Austin Carr and Bennie Fowler, offensive lineman Cameron Tom and tight end Ethan Wolf.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Project G.O.A.T: Painted goats aim to bring awareness about human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl
- Saints final cuts include defensive linemen Edwards, Hunt
- Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience
- NFL is now betting big on once-taboo gambling industry
- Stars line up for a chance to play with Brady-led Buccaneers