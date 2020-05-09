Saints cut 3-year starter, 3-time Pro Bowl guard Warford

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints’ Larry Warford (67) blocks against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Warford, whose three-year run as a starter was cast into doubt by the club’s selection of interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft. Warford’s termination was announced by general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford.

Warford’s three-year run as a Saints starter was cast into doubt by the club’s decision to select interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft only one year after using a second-round pick on interior lineman Erik McCoy.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday announced the decision to cut Warford.

The seven-year veteran out of Kentucky started all 44 games in which he played for New Orleans since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017.

