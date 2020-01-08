Payton: Saints identifying ways to shore up 13-win squad

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (1/8/20) Saints coach Sean Payton and players who’ve been in New Orleans a few years have endured a cruel kind of three-peat.
Three seasons running have ended with playoff loses in which the decisive points were scored on the final play.
The latest loss came Sunday in overtime against Minnesota.
