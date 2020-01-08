Payton: Saints identifying ways to shore up 13-win squad

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after losing in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (1/8/20) Saints coach Sean Payton and players who’ve been in New Orleans a few years have endured a cruel kind of three-peat.

Payton's press conference has ended. @JohnDeShazier will have a recap later today #Saints https://t.co/tNuRRVIZam — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2020

Three seasons running have ended with playoff loses in which the decisive points were scored on the final play.

The latest loss came Sunday in overtime against Minnesota.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.