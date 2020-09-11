No tailgating on New Orleans city public property for Saints season opener

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 11: A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as New Orleans prepares for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be blocked off to fans on Sunday because of COVID-19 safety concerns when the NFL Saints open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The city also announced that tailgating on public property would not be tolerated. This includes neutral grounds and under overpasses. They also said they would be enforcing no secondlines.

The city pleads for others to not put people at risk and to take the coronavirus seriously.

New Orleans Police Department officers will be working paid off-duty details in and around the facility for security.

Here’s a statement from the Superdome:

“This is a reminder that no fans are allowed on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome campus for Sunday’s Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Champions Square and areas around the Smoothie King Center will be barricaded to all fans. The parking garages and ramps leading up the plaza area will also be closed off and no tailgating will be permitted on the Superdome property. We understand the excitement and fervor to be near the game, but given the current guidelines we must ask that everyone adhere to these restrictions,” said Mike Hoss-Communications Coordinator, ASM Global/LSED.