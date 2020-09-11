NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be blocked off to fans on Sunday because of COVID-19 safety concerns when the NFL Saints open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The city also announced that tailgating on public property would not be tolerated. This includes neutral grounds and under overpasses. They also said they would be enforcing no secondlines.
The city pleads for others to not put people at risk and to take the coronavirus seriously.
New Orleans Police Department officers will be working paid off-duty details in and around the facility for security.
Here’s a statement from the Superdome:
“This is a reminder that no fans are allowed on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome campus for Sunday’s Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Champions Square and areas around the Smoothie King Center will be barricaded to all fans. The parking garages and ramps leading up the plaza area will also be closed off and no tailgating will be permitted on the Superdome property. We understand the excitement and fervor to be near the game, but given the current guidelines we must ask that everyone adhere to these restrictions,” said Mike Hoss-Communications Coordinator, ASM Global/LSED.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- No tailgating on New Orleans city public property for Saints season opener
- NFL Week 1 preview: Tom Brady-Drew Brees set for new rivalry
- Former Farmington School District employee charged with 6 counts of sexual assault
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 844 new cases, 41 new deaths on Friday
- College students born after 2001 learn about 9/11 as a historic event