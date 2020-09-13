LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in home-opener

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) The 2020-2021 New Orleans Saints football season will be dedicated to the #SayHerName initiative, officials with the Saints organization announced Friday.

Specifically, supporting Black women in social justice and racial equality is the purpose for which safety Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Demario Davis, running back Alvin Kamara, punter Thomas Morstead, defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Craig Robertson, left tackle Terron Armstead and quarterback Drew Brees – and the rest of their Saints teammates – have aligned and chosen this season to initiate meaningful change.