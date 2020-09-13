LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in home-opener

Saints
FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talk after the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints kickoff the 2020 NFL season at home Sunday afternoon (3:25pm) in Mercedes-Benz Superdome hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For live in-game updates refresh the page:

Bucs inactives – Ryan Griffin, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, Parnell Motley, Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie, Khalil Davis

Saints inactives – Shy Tuttle, Marcus Davenport, Zack Baun, Marquez Callaway, P.J. Williams, Cesar Ruiz

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is active for this afternoon’s game.

