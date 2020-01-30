Latest Super Bowl ad includes the Saints’ own Brees & Kamara

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Super Bowl LIV is around the corner with many ads being unveiled ahead of time, one including two of the New Orleans Saints’ best players.
In a Twitter post on the organization’s page, it shows a 15 second commercial featuring running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Drew Brees in a Mardi Gras setting.
Kamara is seen running through a parade crowd, even taking out revelers before tossing it to Brees on a float, who then throws it.
Check out the ad below:
