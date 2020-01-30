Latest Super Bowl ad includes the Saints’ own Brees & Kamara

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints hands off to running back Alvin Kamara #41 during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Super Bowl LIV is around the corner with many ads being unveiled ahead of time, one including two of the New Orleans Saints’ best players.

In a Twitter post on the organization’s page, it shows a 15 second commercial featuring running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Drew Brees in a Mardi Gras setting.

Kamara is seen running through a parade crowd, even taking out revelers before tossing it to Brees on a float, who then throws it.

Check out the ad below:

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.