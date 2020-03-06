‘Here it goes!’ Drew Brees shaves head for charity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO – The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video on Instagram showing the close cut.
“Here it goes!” Brees says as the clippers move across his scalp. “It’s going off…”
But Brees’ new do was for a good cause. The future Hall of Fame inductee was taking part in the #savingbyshaving fundraiser for Boston Children’s Hospital.
And Brees quickly realized there’s one more benefit of a bald head.
“It’s gonna be a lot easier to wash my hair now,” he quips in the video.
