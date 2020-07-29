Drew Brees to donate $5M to support Louisiana health care

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife have announced a $5 million donation to build community health centers throughout Louisiana.

Drew Brees and Brittany Brees appeared in a video posted to the NFL player’s Instagram account Monday revealing the partnership between the Brees Dream Foundation and Louisiana health care system Ochsner Health.

Drew Brees says the partnership would have a particular emphasis on underserved communities, adding that the first of the health care centers was set to be built in New Orleans East later this year. He says the centers will include primary and specialty care services.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.