Drew Brees injures right elbow, still expected to play against Colts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) — (12/14/19) Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is on the team’s injured roster, but isn’t expected to sit out the Monday game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees was listed at the bottom of the weekly injury roster released by the team Friday. According to the report, his right elbow was injured sometime after Thursday’s practice.

But just being on the injury report isn’t an indicator that the QB will sit on the sidelines. The report notes he attended the full practice Friday.

It’s unclear how the injury happened but if Brees practices again Saturday, he will likely start against the Colts Monday.

NFL rules state that any injury has to be designated in a public injury report, even if the injuries are not expected to impact the players’ ability to play in a game.

Brees was previously injured during the Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. A thumb injury forced the 40-year-old quarterback into surgery in L.A. for an ulnar collateral ligament tear, commonly known as Skier’s thumb.

Brees was temporarily replaced by backup Teddy Bridgewater for five games before returning to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Team officials listed 10 other Saints on the injured roster Friday. Brees was the only one who was not listed on the roster Thursday.

The Saints take on the Indianapolis Colts Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

