Antonio Brown reportedly in New Orleans visiting the Saints

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 30: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers congratulates Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints after New Orleans 35-32 win at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – (12/27/19) Wide receiver Antonio Brown is in New Orleans visiting with the Saints this morning, according to reports.

From @gmfb: The #Saints are working out FA WR Antonio Brown today. He is not currently on the Commissioner's Exempt list. The NFL said this season, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation." pic.twitter.com/eonlQVt8no — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news just before 8 a.m.

The tweet includes a picture of a free agent waver contract with the Saints that Rapoport says Brown posted to Instagram.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

Brown is not expected to play in 2019 unless investigations into rape and sexual assault allegations are cleared up, Rapoport said.

Important note: The NFL has made clear that if someone signs AB, he’s likely headed to the Commissioner’s Exempt list until his investigation is complete. https://t.co/Fax00YmAbV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

What this development may mean for the Saints as they look forward to the post season remains unclear.

