Antonio Brown reportedly in New Orleans visiting the Saints

Saints

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 30: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers congratulates Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints after New Orleans 35-32 win at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – (12/27/19) Wide receiver Antonio Brown is in New Orleans visiting with the Saints this morning, according to reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news just before 8 a.m.

The tweet includes a picture of a free agent waver contract with the Saints that Rapoport says Brown posted to Instagram.

Brown is not expected to play in 2019 unless investigations into rape and sexual assault allegations are cleared up, Rapoport said.

What this development may mean for the Saints as they look forward to the post season remains unclear.

