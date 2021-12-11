Former NFL WR Demaryius…s away at the age of 33

West Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

It was a sad day in the NFL —- the death of former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas Thursday shocked the sports world.

News broke overnight of the tragic death of former Denver broncos WR Demaryius Thomas at just 33 years old.

Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell, Georgia, on Thursday night. police said that preliminary reports show Thomas might have died from a medical issue.

a former first-round draft pick by denver out of georgia tech in 2010, thomas spent nine seasons with the broncos.

Thomas won a championship with the broncos in super bowl 50, he’d finished his career spending time with the New York jets in 2019, where he became a team captain, before sitting out the 2020 NFL season.

Thomas officially retired from the NFL in July of 2021.