Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Shreveport opens applications for guaranteed income program
COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas
Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana
Gallery
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 11th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 11th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, January 10th
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 10th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 10th
Evening Full Weather Forecast January 9th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NBC 10 News Today: LSU athlete signs licensing deal with Attorney Gordon McKernan
Video
Top Stories
Grambling hoops falls in SWAC battle at Florida A&M
Naismith Hall of Famer, NBA legend Willis Reed to be honored at Grambling on Saturday
Video
St. Fred’s tops Epps, 7th grader Parker Robinson scores 31
Video
Georgia snaps 41-year championship drought, defeats Alabama, 33-18
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas
Grambling Mayor Ed Jones says there’s no reason why 2022 city budget didn’t pass before deadline
Video
Union Parish Library to host Free Movie Night
City of Monroe to hold 43rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
ArLaMsWx Extra
Don't Miss
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana
Gallery
Shooting victim walking into local hospital leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun and drug charges
Union Parish School District closes doors due to positive COVID-19 cases
Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison pardoned
Video
Don't Miss
Shreveport opens applications for guaranteed income program
COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
Baton Rouge native Gary Chambers Jr. announces run for U.S. Senate
Gov. Hutchinson rolls out budget plan for 2023 fiscal year
Dr. Avegno announces reinstating of New Orleans indoor face mask mandate
Video
Report: CDC considers recommending N95 or KN95 masks
Trending Stories
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana
Gallery
Shooting victim walking into local hospital leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun and drug charges
Union Parish School District closes doors due to positive COVID-19 cases
Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison pardoned
Video