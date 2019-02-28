Luke Perry hospitalized for possible stroke

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry, (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) - (2/28/2019) Actor Luke Perry, 52, best know for his roles in "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210", is being hospitalized for a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke Wednesday, and is currently hospitalized .. pic.twitter.com/45k4fxliN2 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2019

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."

Many people who are friends with Perry or have worked with him are tweeting out to the star, wishing him a speedy recovery.

I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke 🙏🏼❤️ @LukePerryIII — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 28, 2019

Terribly concerned for my old friend Luke Perry, currently hospitalized. Sending healing thoughts and prayers for strength. Please send some Love his way. — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 28, 2019