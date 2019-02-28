Entertainment

Luke Perry hospitalized for possible stroke

By:

Posted: Feb 28, 2019 12:41 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2019 12:42 PM CST

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) - (2/28/2019) Actor Luke Perry, 52, best know for his roles in "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210", is being hospitalized for a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

 

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."

Many people who are friends with Perry or have worked with him are tweeting out to the star, wishing him a speedy recovery.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News