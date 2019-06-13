Cuba Gooding Jr. will turn self in on groping charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) - (6/13/19) Gooding, the Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire" is expected to face a charge stemming from an alleged incident over the weekend at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, lawyer Mark Heller said.

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Gooding, 51, denies the allegations.

He told TMZ that he was at the bar partying with friends but didn't touch anyone. He said there's a video that shows "what really happened."

"I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself," Gooding said.

Gooding will surrender to the NYPD special victims unit that's leading the investigation before going to court for an arraignment, Heller said. The lawyer expected Gooding to make a statement to the media before getting booked.

A video posted on social media shows Gooding at Magic Hour on Sunday night singing the Journey hit "Faithfully" and posing for pictures with fans.

The bar, on the roof of the Moxy Hotel south of Times Square, features a mini-golf course and sweeping views of the Empire State Building and other Big Apple landmarks.

Gooding, a Bronx native, rose to fame after starring in "Boyz N the Hood" in 1991.

Six years later, he won an Oscar for his role as a professional football player in "Jerry Maguire." His signature line, "Show me the money," became a popular catchphrase.

Gooding was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for playing O.J. Simpson in the FX series "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and recently appeared on Broadway and London's West End as lawyer Billy Flynn in "Chicago."

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.