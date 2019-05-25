Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'! See who will take his chair next season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On Friday morning, TODAY co-anchor and "Voice" host Carson Daly revealed that Adam Levine is stepping away from his coaching duties on the talent competition after 16 seasons.

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family," Carson announced, adding, "We wish him nothing but the best."

That's not all: Three-time former coach Gwen Stefani will join the panel again for season 17.

