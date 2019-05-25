Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'! See who will take his chair next season
On Friday morning, TODAY co-anchor and "Voice" host Carson Daly revealed that Adam Levine is stepping away from his coaching duties on the talent competition after 16 seasons.
"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family," Carson announced, adding, "We wish him nothing but the best."
That's not all: Three-time former coach Gwen Stefani will join the panel again for season 17.
