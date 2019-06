SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL)— (6/25/19) If you are a ZZ Top fan, then you don’t want to miss their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The rock band from Houston will celebrate with a special performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets for the ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.