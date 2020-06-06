WW2 Museum, road race team up for ‘Liberty Road Challenge’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum and the organization that puts on an annual road race in New Orleans are collaborating on a challenge to honor the museum’s 20th anniversary and the Allied route to liberate France in 1944.

The Crescent City Classic says the Liberty Road Challenge will run from July 5 through Sept. 10, with registration starting Saturday — the 76th anniversary of D-Day and the museum’s 20th anniversary.

Participants can log their walks, jogs, runs and bicycle rides during that time.

The goal is 100 miles for individuals and a total of 712 miles for teams, adding up all members’ mileage. 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories