WW2 Museum, road race team up for ‘Liberty Road Challenge’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum and the organization that puts on an annual road race in New Orleans are collaborating on a challenge to honor the museum’s 20th anniversary and the Allied route to liberate France in 1944.

The Crescent City Classic says the Liberty Road Challenge will run from July 5 through Sept. 10, with registration starting Saturday — the 76th anniversary of D-Day and the museum’s 20th anniversary.

Participants can log their walks, jogs, runs and bicycle rides during that time.

The goal is 100 miles for individuals and a total of 712 miles for teams, adding up all members’ mileage.

