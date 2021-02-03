With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s “Mank” has topped Golden Globe nominations with six nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its films and television series.

The film about “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director’s father who penned the script before dying in 2003. In addition to “Mank,” the nominees for best motion picture drama are “The Father”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Netflix’s “The Crown” led all television nominees with six.

