WEST MONROE, La. (7/23/2019) — Winnsboro blues singer Robert Finley is scheduled to be on “America’s Got Talent” tonight on KTVE NBC 10, starting at 7 p.m.

Back in February, KTVE NBC 10’s Gabrielle Phifer talked to Finley before he performed for his birthday at The Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado, Arkansas.

He’s not the only Louisianan set to be on AGT tonight. New Orleans singer Valerie Sassyfras is also scheduled to appear on the show.