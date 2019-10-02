Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’

(CNN) — (10/2/19) Will Smith is heading back his ‘Fresh Prince’ roots with the threads to match.

He is getting into the world of athleisure. His new clothing and accessory line is called ‘Bel-Air Athletics’, inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel-Air Academy, the prep school he went to on the show.

The line has everything from T-Shirts to socks to hats and even tracksuits.

Bel-Air Athletics will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14th.

