Voodoo Fest releases daily lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU)—Voodoo Festival organizers have released its day-by-day lineup.

Friday, Oct. 25, will feature Guns N’ Roses, Brandi Carlise, and Interpol.

Saturday, Oct. 26, will feature Beck, Bassnectar, and The National.

Sunday, Oct. 27, will feature Post Malone, Rex, and Bring Me The Horizon.

This year’s festival will feature an interactive haunted house, immersive large-scale art installations, as well as the best of local New Orleans’ coveted culinary offerings.



New this year is GA+ticket for those looking to step up their Voodoo Fest experience with additional perks.

GA+ offers a private lounge area with seating and shade, air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, and a screen with live stage feeds. 3-Day General Admission Tickets, 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day Loa VIP Tickets, and 3-Day Platinum Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10am CT.



Loa VIP Tickets include access to the VIP area with relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms, along with an elevated viewing deck of the Altar Stage, complimentary haircuts, complimentary massages and more. Platinum Tickets include access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge, premium restrooms, complimentary beverages, up-close and prime viewing areas in front of all stages, golf cart transportation between the Platinum festival entrance, lounge and front-of-stage viewing areas, curated lunch, dinner and snacks throughout the day from New Orleans’ own Johnny Sánchez, and more!

For the full list of amenities, visit www.voodoofestival.com/premium-experience. A payment plan is available during check out and ticket prices will increase closer to the festival.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience remains committed to the environment with new and expanded upon greening initiatives in place. Voodoo Fest has partnered with BYOBottle and will continue to provide free, cool, filtered water at Hydration Stations throughout the park, helping to minimize single-use plastic waste. Last year over 106,000 plastic bottles were diverted through our Water Refill Stations.

Sign up for the Voodoo Fest E-List to be the first to get new information at www.voodoofestival.com

