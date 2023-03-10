FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Union Museum of History and Art will host Jerry Lee Lewis Remembrance Day in celebration of the musical icon. The event will be from 1 PM until 3 PM, with a guest appearance from Judith Brown, the wife of Jerry Lee Lewis.

Photo courtesy of Union Museum of History and Art

Friends and fans of Jerry Lee are invited to come reminisce on memories of Jerry and enjoy tunes by area musicians. Jerry’s cousin, Rev. Gerald Lewis, will pay tribute with a gospel music performance.

Other musicians that will be attending include a longtime friend of Jerry’s, Wayne Farmer, Gene Stewart, Michael Kuk, and a former backup guitarist, “Wild Bill” Caldwell of Haynesville.