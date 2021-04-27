ULM Wind Ensemble to present concert on Star Wars Day – May 4th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Wind Ensemble of the University of Louisiana Monroe will perform a free concert on Tuesday, May 4 titled May the 4th Be With You in honor of Star Wars Day.

According to a press release, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown Theatre with a limited number of in-person tickets on hand. Can’t make it to the live show? That’s ok, the performance will also be liv streamed on the School of Visual and Performing Arts YouTube channel.

In-person Tickets for the show are available at Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3xsoNBE)

For more information, contact the VAPA office at 318-342-3811.