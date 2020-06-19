Two brothers fight to prove their innocence on tonight’s ‘Dateline NBC: The Long Road to Freedom’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Tonight, a special “Dateline NBC”, NBC’s Craig Melvin reports on two brothers fighting for more than 20 years to prove their innocence after they were wrongfully convicted of separate murders.

The one-hour broadcast, “The Long Road to Freedom,” is part of NBC News’ network-wide series, “Inequality in America.”

For the first time on national television, brothers Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison discuss their struggles with the justice system, as well as their pact to help one another get out of prison. The special also features interviews with the lawyers and investigators who worked on the brothers’ cases and Melvin’s interview with former Tulsa District Attorney Tim Harris, who defends his prosecution of Atchison.

“The Long Road to Freedom” also explores the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, policing in Black neighborhoods, controversies surrounding the criminal justice system and wrongful convictions.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories